DigitalOlympus.com Comments on the Bulk Win of Huawei, ZTE of China Mobile's $3 Billion 4G Bonanza

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Following a recent news report by Lee Chyen Yee published on August 23 on reuters.com regarding the 4G contract awarded by China Mobile Ltd valued at around 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion), with Chinese companies obtaining beyond half of the biggest prize in the worldwide telecom sector this year while foreign companies obtained about a third, DigitalOlympus.com comments on how the deal may influence several mobile phone systems service providers. }



According to Chyen’s report on reuters.com “Telecoms equipment makers, such as global leader Ericsson and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, have been waiting for China Mobile's 4G tender to lift the fortunes of an industry that has been hit by a lack of spending worldwide.”



Furthermore, the evolvement of a 4G network by the carrier which with over 700 million mobile customers is the globe's largest by subscribers, is also considered as significant to it obtaining a deal with Apple Inc. to carry its impressive iPhone.



In a statement following the report, DigitalOlympus.com principal researcher Josh Cole applauded the move of China Mobile Ltd in its decision to award the huge 4G deal which several subscribers will benefit from which includes those who use their devices as VoIP phones.



The reuters.com report further stated that Shenzhen-centered Huawei and crosstown competitor ZTE have achieved about 25 percent each of the total 4G contracts in China Mobile's offer this year, however European vendors Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA and Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) have achieved a share of around 10 percent each.



In response to the report, DigitalOlympus.com spokesperson opined that business phones users will be among those who will benefit hugely from the deal.



DigitalOlympus.com is a foremost news and technology research blog, committed to supplying incisive recommendations, and advising the embrace of effective and standard telecom equipment such as Panasonic Phone system devices as well as the efficient application among others, as well as business policies that can enable businesses to boost their efficiency and live up to the expectations of their sector.



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