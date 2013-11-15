DigitalOlympus.Com Comments on the Rise in BlackBerry Shares Due to Buyout News

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Going by a recent news article by Sinead Carew published on September 9 on reuters.com regarding BlackBerry Ltd.’s U.S. shares which witnessed a three percent leap on Monday after reports emerged that a Canadian investor was working towards a rescue transaction for the battling smartphone producer, DigitalOlympus.com comments on the potential takeover news.



According to the reuters.com article, the firm’s shares leaped to $11.17 in premarket trading after closing at $10.84 on the normal Nasdaq session after a report in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper that Canadian investor Prem Watsa has support from pension funds for a bid. The representatives of BlackBerry were not instantly available to make statements.



“The leading presence of Samsung in the smartphones sector has affected several players like Apple, BlackBerry, and Panasonic phone system maker,” says a DigitalOlympus.com spokesperson. “This has made some smartphone makers have a rethink regarding their market shares and to seek for other options.”



Carew’s report indicates “Watsa's company, Fairfax Financial Holdings is BlackBerry's biggest shareholder with 10 percent and is seen as key to any decision about a sale of the Canadian company. Watsa stepped down from BlackBerry's board in August citing a potential conflict of interest with the company's announcement that it was exploring strategic alternatives.”



In a statement following the report, DigitalOlympus.com lead researcher Josh Cole stated that regardless of the dwindling market shares BlackBerry has witnessed in recent years, prospect still exist for the firm. “Several firms that specialize in the sale of business phones have also contributed significantly to the telecom sector where BlackBerry still stands a chance of survival as the preferred option among some users.”



DigitalOlympus.com is a foremost news and technology research blog, committed to supplying incisive recommendations, and advising the embrace of effective and standard telecom equipment such as VoIP Phones devices as well as the efficient application among others, as well as business policies that can enable businesses to boost their efficiency and live up to the expectations of their sector.



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