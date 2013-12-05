DigitalOlympus.com Comments on Verizon's Third-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Which Exceeds Wall Street Estimates

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- On October 18 leading business news blog DigitalOlympus.com comments on recent news story by Sinead Carew published on October 17 on reuters.com concerning the third quarter earnings and revenue announced by Verizon Communications Inc. on Thursday, which is propelled by wireless growth and raised its shares by 4 percent.



The reuters.com news story points that although wireless customer growth was narrowly below Wall Street evaluation, its Verizon Wireless business with Vodafone Group Plc. reported worthy profits and revenue growth as customers spending on data services continue to increase.



The subscriber deficit raised some concerns that the firm, the first U.S. telephone service provider to announce this quarter was shedding market share to competitors like T-Mobile US Inc.



In reaction to the report, DigitalOlympus.com lead researcher Josh Cole suggested that Verizon can do more to further establish its presence in the segment where most of its earnings and revenue has come from. “Verizon’s partnership with Vodafone can come up with more products that appeal to companies that specialize in telephone systems equipment and reach a wider market to generate more profits.”



The reuters.com news story further indicates that New Street analyst Jonathan Chaplin was cited as saying that while Verizon's financials were "outstanding," "there were clear signs that a resurgent TMUS is impacting even Verizon."



Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo admitted some lower-spending customers moved to competitors services even as he informed analysts on the firm's quarterly conference call that the firm is gaining market share continuously.



“Challenges in the telecoms sector may sometimes turn out the way we least expect due to strong rivalry,” says DigitalOlympus.com spokesperson. “But some firms that specialize in offering VoIP Phone systems are constantly seeking for ways to expand their service and gain more market share, Verizon can take a cue from them.”



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