DigitalOlympus.com Helps Businesses Choose Between Traditional and Hosted/Virtual PBX Solutions in New Step-by-Step Guide as Featured on TelcoDepot.com

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- This guide by DigitalOlympus.com presents a step-by-step comparison of features of traditional and hosted/virtual PBX phone system solutions as featured on TelcoDepot.com, and helps businesses weigh merits and demerits in their selection process.



This guide is based on feedback from phone system experts TelcoDepot.com. From a seller’s perspective, they indicate that they would rather sell hosted PBX because of the much higher recurring revenue on per extension basis compared to the per line basis (as with traditional PBX). Also, since the initial cost is only a monthly fee it is easier to market.



Initial Factors



For businesses with traditional wiring and no data network, the prescribed solution, according to experts is a digital phone system like the Xblue X16 or Vertical SBX VoIP phone system.



If there is a desire to have a traditional analog line for any reason, then there must be an on-site (traditional) PBX system. A major reason why businesses would want to have analog lines is for redundancy in the case of Internet outage.



Need-based Considerations



Some businesses need more extensions than actual phone lines to enable them manage incoming calls more effectively. With a hosted solution, this arrangement is more expensive as they would have to pay a monthly fee on all extensions, while in with the on-site solution they only pay for the lines they use.



The dilemma here is that it is smarter in terms of organization and efficiency for businesses with high incoming call numbers to 'divide' up incoming call flow with multiple extensions than to purchase new lines. Luckily, there is middle ground courtesy of hybrid phone systems that combine traditional lines and VoIP lines.



Best Features Comparison



On-site PBX has much better call routing capabilities as a user can control many of the features independently. However advanced features like call recording, multilevel auto attendant and free smart phone clients (that can be part of a call group) are only available on hybrid VoIP phone systems like the Xblue X50, Allworx or TD-1000 phone systems.



Conclusion



Experts encourage businesses to use hybrid phone systems that support analog lines as needed while also providing virtualization through extensions, as this makes call management easier and cheaper in the long run for businesses of any size.



