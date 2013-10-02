DigiTel Services Introduces CloNav, Cloud Brokerage

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- DigiTel Services creates CloNav, a Cloud Brokerage division of the master agency after ten years in the industry. CloNav was launched with the intent to make purchasing and implementing cloud based services easy for small to medium businesses. Seasoned staff with a deeply rooted network of providers allow CloNav to offer clients a higher level of confidence when transitioning to a cloud computing service provider. CloNav offers a full suite of cloud solutions through their network of strategic partners. Cloud solutions offered include, high availability Disaster Recovery services, Email Continuity solutions, Virtual Servers, and Public, Private and Hybrid environments.



Cloud computing is changing the standard for how businesses of all sizes go to market and succeed. On demand service, scalability and flexibility are ever-growing expectations of businesses that want to stay competitive. Cloud service for small businesses is now even an option, thus, making SMBs more competitive. CloNav helps the SMBs leverage the power of the Cloud by simplifying the procurement and implementation of Cloud solutions.



Their CEO, Courtney Humphrey, discusses the growing need for the Cloud, “The Cloud is the future of business and it’s our goal to help companies stay relevant by making their transition easier.” He continues on how they assist clients, “We saw a need for an unbiased player in Cloud services market, because not everyone understands the Cloud. We help small to medium size businesses understand and implement cloud based technologies.”



CloNav offers an initial consultation to evaluate which cloud computing services and providers best fit a businesses needs. Once the initial consultation is complete, CloNav provides complete project management services for the lifetime of the client relationship. Added benefits of using CloNav’s services are lowered operating costs, scalable infrastructure to manage fluctuating traffic, and high availability of disaster recovery, with 100% uptime and no maintenance required. CloNav offers a more trustworthy and cost-effective way to keep business IT seamless and competitive.



About CloNav.com

CloNav, a Raleigh, NC Cloud master agent, was founded on the premise of providing businesses with a simplified way to purchase and manage Cloud solutions. By leveraging their network of Cloud providers CloNav can simplify the procurement, implementation and management of Disaster Recovery, Email, Virtualized Server and Cloud solutions for their clients. CloNav serves as an experienced advisor and primary contact point through the entire life cycle from solution architecture to implementation and ongoing account management.



For more information about CloNav, please call 800-915-6140 or visit http://clonav.com/