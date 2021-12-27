Digitisation and Technology Driving Labour Change in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- The German labour market has been a real success story since 2005 and even during the pandemic continued to maintain a steady pace. While other countries saw unemployment levels rise sharply, in Germany the rate moved from 5% to just 5.9%. However, despite this fairly steady picture there is still a great deal of change happening in German employment and most of it is being driven by digitisation and technology. One of the reasons why tech jobs are in focus is because the pandemic revealed a wide range of digital infrastructural weaknesses in Germany, especially with respect to public administration. Digital skills levels are also low in younger people, something that could be very problematic in the years to come - and digital education is not currently a subject in German schools. As a result of these challenges, it's likely that tech-driven roles, training, learning and development are going to move to the top of the agenda in the years to come.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a technology recruiter with a broad base in Germany that includes most major cities, such as Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The firm has developed an extensive spectrum of expertise as a technology recruiter and this includes many key fields in this innovative sector, from commercial services and cloud & infrastructure to development & engineering, cyber security data analytics and enterprise solutions. Such a broad sphere of experience means that the team can support many different types of businesses, from innovators and disruptors to global brands that are looking to evolve and expand into new markets. Glocomms creates a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that cater to all hiring needs. The firm has also established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as the business is built on the understanding that talent drives growth.



In addition to being a well-established technology recruiter for the German market, Glocomms also has an impressive international reach. The team in Germany is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and has a unique global aspect to its practice as a result of being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Investing in the development of internal teams has been a vital part of the process of growth at the firm. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure that standards remain high at all times. This has provided the team with a firm foundation for successfully adapting to the challenges of recent times, even as a technology recruiter during the pandemic. There are currently many roles available via Glocomms including Network and Security Engineer, Service Cloud Consultant, Cisco Network Engineer, Network Architect and Cloud Architect.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.