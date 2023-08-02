NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Digitization in Lending Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Digitization in Lending market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2030*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are CashNetUSA (United States), Prosper Marketplace, Inc.(United States), FirstCash, Inc. (United States), Elevate Credit, Inc. (United States), Opportunity Financial, LLC(United States), Speedy Cash (Canada), Rapid Finance (formerly RapidAdvance) (United States), Avant, Inc. (United States), LendUp (United States), Wonga Group (United Kingdom), Amigo Loans Ltd. (United Kingdom), Kabbage, Inc. (United States).



Digitization in lending is an advanced type of lending and borrowing process used by financial institutions to reduce the risk of fraud & nonperforming assets and fasten the loan lifecycle. It uses digital platforms to carry out all the lending-related processes without the need for any paperwork. It helps to automated lending processes such as document and electronic data to provide the customers with faster lending services. More than two-thirds of mid-and large-sized fintech companies have adopted digitization in lending various loans. Currently, over 3.5 billion people are regular Internet users. By 2022, 56% of the total world population will have two or more connected devices and there will be ~5 billion internet users globally. Considering the increasing internet penetration the demand for digitization in lending is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period.



Opportunities:

- Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulations

- Demand Of Advanced Digital Lending Solutions For Retail Banking



Influencing Market Trend

- Integration Of Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence



Market Drivers

- Adoption Of Digital Lending In Banking Industry

- Growing Adoption Of Digital Channels By Fintech Companies To Improve Customer Experience



Challenges:

- Higher Dependency on Traditional Lending Methods



Analysis by Type (Personal Loans, Auto Loans, Business Loans, Home Loans, Other), Industry Vertical (Banks, Fintech Companies, Insurance Companies, Peer-to-Peer Lending, Credit Unions, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), Component (Solution/Software {Loan Origination System, Loan Management System, Risk & Compliance Management System, Point of Sale (PoS) Systems, Lending Analytics, Collection & Recovery System, Other}, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services})



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [CashNetUSA (United States), Prosper Marketplace, Inc.(United States), FirstCash, Inc. (United States), Elevate Credit, Inc. (United States), Opportunity Financial, LLC(United States), Speedy Cash (Canada), Rapid Finance (formerly RapidAdvance) (United States), Avant, Inc. (United States), LendUp (United States), Wonga Group (United Kingdom), Amigo Loans Ltd. (United Kingdom), Kabbage, Inc. (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Digitization in Lending Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



