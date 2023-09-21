NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Digitization in Lending Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Digitization in Lending Market:- CashNetUSA (United States), Prosper Marketplace, Inc.(United States), FirstCash, Inc. (United States), Elevate Credit, Inc. (United States), Opportunity Financial, LLC(United States), Speedy Cash (Canada), Rapid Finance (formerly RapidAdvance) (United States), Avant, Inc. (United States), LendUp (United States), Wonga Group (United Kingdom), Amigo Loans Ltd. (United Kingdom), Kabbage, Inc. (United States).



The Digitization in Lending Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Digitization in Lending market.



Digitization in lending is an advanced type of lending and borrowing process used by financial institutions to reduce the risk of fraud & nonperforming assets and fasten the loan lifecycle. It uses digital platforms to carry out all the lending-related processes without the need for any paperwork. It helps to automated lending processes such as document and electronic data to provide the customers with faster lending services. More than two-thirds of mid-and large-sized fintech companies have adopted digitization in lending various loans. Currently, over 3.5 billion people are regular Internet users. By 2022, 56% of the total world population will have two or more connected devices and there will be ~5 billion internet users globally. Considering the increasing internet penetration the demand for digitization in lending is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Personal Loans, Auto Loans, Business Loans, Home Loans, Other), Industry Vertical (Banks, Fintech Companies, Insurance Companies, Peer-to-Peer Lending, Credit Unions, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), Component (Solution/Software {Loan Origination System, Loan Management System, Risk & Compliance Management System, Point of Sale (PoS) Systems, Lending Analytics, Collection & Recovery System, Other}, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services})



Market Drivers:

Adoption Of Digital Lending In Banking Industry

Growing Adoption Of Digital Channels By Fintech Companies To Improve Customer Experience

Rising Penetration Of Smartphones & Tablets



Market Trends:

Integration Of Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence



Opportunities:

Demand Of Advanced Digital Lending Solutions For Retail Banking



What are the market factors that are explained in the Digitization in Lending Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



