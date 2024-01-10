NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- The latest study released on the global 'Digitization in Logistics' market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The 'Digitization in Logistics' market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Vendor Landscape

IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany) , Cognizant (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Google (United States) , Accenture Plc (Ireland) , TCS Ltd. (India), Wipro Ltd. (India) , DHL International GmbH (Germany) , Supply Dynamics (United States),



In 2021, Google, Global tech and A.I. giant has announced a strategic alliance with J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., market leader in transportation logistics in North America. The two signed a strategic alliance to accelerate next and innovate in next generate digital supply chain platform. Both the companies look at combining their synergies and expertise through their innovative products such as Google's Data Cloud, and J.B. Hunt 360. The two companies look at enabling A.I., and Machine learning tools to enhance the logistics and supply chain management.



Influencing Market Trend

- Integration of Artificial Intelligence is a New Popular Trend in Logistics

Market Drivers

- Advancement in Connectivity Technology

- Rise of E-Commerce Industry

Opportunities:

- Automated Vehicles May be New Big Opportunity in the Coming Decade

Challenges:

- Less Awareness about Presence of Proper Tech in the Field



Analysis by Application (Operational Procurement, Autonomous Vehicles, Big Data and Analytics, Supplier Relationship Management, Others), End Use (Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, Oil and Gas, Others), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Component (Solutions, Services, Hardware)



The regional analysis of Global Digitization in Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2024-2030.



In 2020, Coupa Software, Global market leader in Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions has completed the acquisition of LLamasoft, a market innovator and leader in supply chain design and planning. The deal is estimated worth $1.5 billion. Coupa Software looks at expanding its supply chain capabilities and enhancing it through its expertise in BSM.



