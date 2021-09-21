Digitization in Logistics Market May Set New Growth Story : Cognizant, Oracle, Google, Accenture, Wipro

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Digitization in Logistics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digitization in Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany) ,Cognizant (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Google (United States) ,Accenture Plc (Ireland) ,TCS Ltd. (India),Wipro Ltd. (India) ,DHL International GmbH (Germany) ,Supply Dynamics (United States)



Scope of the Report of Digitization in Logistics

Digitization in Logistics involves use of modern digital technology to optimize the logistic operations. Digitisation of logistics may involve application of either of hardware, software or services. The Integration of sophisticated algorithm based programs as well as artificial intelligence allows for better decision making and thus lesser friction points along the logistics supply chain. With rising investments globally in new emerging technologies such as Blockchain and artificial intelligence, the market scope for digitization in logistics gives high hopes. Currently, North America and Europe are the largest markets of the Digitisation in logistics.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Operational Procurement, Autonomous Vehicles, Big Data and Analytics, Supplier Relationship Management, Others), End Use (Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail, Oil and Gas, Others), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Component (Solutions, Services, Hardware)



Market Trend:

- Integration of Artificial Intelligence is a New Popular Trend in Logistics



Market Drivers:

- Advancement in Connectivity Technology

- Rise of E-Commerce Industry



Market Opportunities:

- Automated Vehicles May be New Big Opportunity in the Coming Decade



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digitization in Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digitization in Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digitization in Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digitization in Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digitization in Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digitization in Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Digitization in Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



