Digitization Is Defining a New Era for the Pharmacovigilance Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Being able to monitor adverse drug reactions is vital to the ongoing development of the life sciences sector and something that is a focus for patients, clinicians and regulatory agencies. Data is vital to this process - the collection of real-world data can inform everything, from black box warnings to drugs being withdrawn from the market as a result of pharmacovigilance processes. Today, there is a wealth of technology to make this system even more effective and this digitization is defining a new era in pharmacovigilance careers. From spontaneous reporting databases to social media surveillance, the use of digital devices and electronic health record monitoring, there are many opportunities to improve efficiency and accuracy in this field. A greater volume of real-world data benefits everyone, from innovators to providers, and can have many positive advantages when it comes to decision-making throughout a product life cycle.



Many areas of life sciences today are evolving thanks to the influence of technology, including pharmacovigilance careers. EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has grown alongside the sector as it has become increasingly digitized. The firm is now a leading specialist recruiter in areas such as pharmacovigilance careers thanks to an in-depth expertise in key fields and a broad understanding of the life sciences market. Other areas in which the team provides vital support include medical affairs, clinical development and hiring for regulatory and quality roles. Working with a broad spectrum of organizations has been vital to the growth of the team at EPM Scientific, whether they are innovative start-ups or internationally renowned brands. The firm has also nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. Working with a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at EPM Scientific is able to create individually tailored options to fill any hiring need.



EPM Scientific supports talented people in pharmacovigilance careers nationwide in the USA, including in key locations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, the firm is able to offer access to a unique international network that comes from being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies through being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. EPM Scientific has always placed great emphasis on supporting its own internal team and consultants are trained on an ongoing basis, working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. Today, the firm can offer expert support for pharmacovigilance careers, as well as roles in many other areas, such as Senior Scientist [Upstream Process Development], Automation Engineer and Performance Category Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.