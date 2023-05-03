NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digitized Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digitized Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Intel (United States), Infosys (India), Honeywell (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), AT&T (United States), HCL Technologies (India), ORBCOMM (United States).



Scope of the Report of Digitized Logistics:

With the rapid development in global trades, and development in supply chain is driving logistics service market. The global logistics services are expected to reach USD 16,400 billion by the FY 2026, and it is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.4%. With the rapid development in technologies including sensors, IoT, data analytics is driving the digitization in this industry. Digitization in logistics industry enhance real time data, advance tracking, and enhance shipping process.



Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology

Advancement in Self-Driving Vehicles is Transforming the Logistics Industry



Market Trends:

Technology Development Such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Others

Increase Investment in Research & Development



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in Terms of Adoption, Because of High Capital Investment

Lack of Professional Skill Labour



Market Drivers:

High Growth in Logistic Services

Development in Technology

Rapid Development in Ecommerce Industry, Because of Coronavirus Pandemic



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Industry Verticals (Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Others), Organizations Size (Small and Medium Size Organizations, Large Size Organizations), Functions (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Workforce Management), Offerings (Services, Software)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digitized Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digitized Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digitized Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digitized Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digitized Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digitized Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Digitized Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



