Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Digna Biotech, S.L. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update market report to its offering

Summary



Digna Biotech, S.L. (Digna) is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of robust clinical therapeutic candidates through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies. The pipeline portfolio of the company includes Clinical Products: CT-1 for kidney transplant and liver surgery, disitertide for cutaneous manifestation of Scleroderma, AAV5-PBGD for gene therapy acute intermittent prophyria and IFNa5 Receptor for hepatitis C virus infection; and preclinical products including DB-036 for gene therapy for liver cirrhosis, DB-055 for blood loss, DB-017 for Ischemic stroke and DB-029.01 for oncology among others. It focuses on therapeutic areas such as oncology, liver diseases, dermatology, cardiovascular, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmology. Its scientific, educational, and clinical partners are Center for Applied Medical Research (CIMA), the Center for Applied Pharmacobiology Research (CIFA), a number of Schools of the University of Navarra, and the University Clinic of Navarra. Digna is headquartered in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the companys portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope:



- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Digna Biotech, S.L.

- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.



Reasons to Buy:



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio

- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc

- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156184/digna-biotech-sl-product-pipeline-analysis-2014-update.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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