Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Dilated Cardiomyopathy prevalent population in the 7MM was 2,486,633 in 2017.

2. Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed cases of Dilated cardiomyopathy with 81,571 cases in 2017.

3. Males are more affected by Dilated Cardiomyopathy as compared to females.



Key benefits of the report

1. Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy epidemiology and Dilated Cardiomyopathy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market.



"Dilated cardiomyopathy market size in the 7MM was USD 244 million in 2017."



There are minimal options for medications that can be used for Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment. Currently, there is no curative treatment available for the disease, and the current Dilated cardiomyopathy treatment options are off-label therapies like beta-blockers, angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi), aldosterone antagonists and diuretics are used for symptomatic relief.



Dilated cardiomyopathy Treatment aims to control symptoms and reduce complications of heart failure and improving cardiac function. Treatment for Dilated cardiomyopathy can be advised in order to improve blood flow and prevent further damage to the heart. It focused on dimension and function, arrhythmia surveillance and treatment, and reducing congestive symptoms. Thus the combination of medications and implantable devices such as pacemakers is advisable. In advanced disease, surgery might be required with either heart transplantation and implantation of long-term mechanical circulatory support.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-



Drugs covered

1. PF-07265803/ARRY-371797/ARRY-797

2. Ixmyelocel-T

3. BC007

4. Ifetroban

5. Danicamtiv/MYK-491

6. CAP-1002

And many others



The key players in Dilated Cardiomyopathy market are:

1. Pfizer

2. Vericel

3. Berlin Cures GmbH

4. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

5. MyoKardia

6. Capricor Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

3 SWOT Analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

4 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance

5 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview

6 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Diagnosis

7 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 The United States Epidemiology

9 EU-5 Epidemiology

9.1 Germany

9.2 France

9.3 Italy

9.4 Spain

9.5 The United Kingdom

10 Japan Epidemiology

11 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment

12 Unmet Needs

13 Patient Journey of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

14 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Marketed Therapy

14.1 Corlanor (ivabradine): Amgen

15 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Emerging Therapies

15.1 PF-07265803/ARRY-371797/ARRY-797: Pfizer

15.2 Ixmyelocel-T: Vericel

15.3 BC007: Berlin Cures GmbH

15.4 Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

15.5 Danicamtiv/MYK-491: MyoKardia

15.6 CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics

16 Conjoint Analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

17 Dilated Cardiomyopathy 7 Major Market Analysis

18 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook in the 7MM

19 The United States: Market Size

20 EU-5 countries: Market Size

20.1 Germany Market Size

20.2 France Market Size

20.3 Italy Market Size

20.4 Spain Market Size

20.5 The United Kingdom Market Size

21 Japan: Market Size

22 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

23 Market Drivers

24 Market Barriers

25 Appendix

26 DelveInsight Capabilities

27 Disclaimer

28 About DelveInsight



