Dill Seed Oil Market to Achieve Considerable Growth in 2025 : Key Players Are Kamakhya Bottlers, Katyani Exports, De Monchy Aromatics

In pursuit of alternatives for curing chronic diseases apart from conventional medicines, many studies have been carried out and found that dill seed oil is phenomenally associated with a myriad range of medicinal properties. One of the best things about dill is that the whole plant is aromatic; its seeds, twigs, and leaves, all carry equal importance. The plant has antispasmodic, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antihistamine, carminative, disinfectant, digestive therapeutic properties.



The significance of dill seed oil in various applications and the subsequent rise in product imports

Regions such as India, North America, and Europe have started large cultivation of dill to answer domestic demand for dill seed oil. The United States mostly uses dill imported from other countries, including Egypt, Canada, and India. Countries in Eastern Europe, such as Hungary have a penchant for rich meals, consisting of dill, parsley, oregano, and bay leaves as ingredients.



Dill seed oil has wide-ranging usage in the food industry, including utilization as an ingredient in liqueurs. The seeds, oil, and weed of dill plant are extensively used in snacks, baked goods, meat products, and condiments. Also, dill seed oil is used in the fragrance industry for manufacturing perfumes, soaps, lotions, etc.



Dill seed oil possesses antioxidant, carminative, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, which testifies its rapid adoption for medical purposes. Ayurveda advocates the use of this oil as a cure for fever, ulcers, cardiac problems, spermatorrhoea, bronchitis, menstrual disorders, indigestion, constipation, and syphilis. It is effective against almost all microorganisms, such as S. aureus, E. coli, and B. subtilis.



E. coli is deemed to be the dominant bacterium species in digestive tract, which can be mostly detected in food & water and can easily cause diarrhea by ingestion. Ayurveda has shown higher antimicrobial activity of dill seed oil on E. coli in comparison with Amoxicillin and Cephalexin antibiotics. Diarrheal diseases have been reported to account for 1 in 9 deaths of children globally. These records make diarrhea the second leading cause of death among children below 5 years and outlined dill seed oil as a much-needed essential oil.



Dill seed oil is used to promote milk production in nursing mothers and to treat breast congestion caused due to nursing. Due to its property to improve lactation, it is also prominent as a Galactogogue. A substance called galactagogue enhances breast milk production and quality. It also cures gas, indigestion, and flatulence in babies through dill seed oil absorbed in mother's milk.



