The report "Digital Pathology Market is valued at an estimated USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the digital pathology market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising incidence of cancer, growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics, growing awareness of early cancer diagnosis in emerging economies, and recommendations for cancer screening. On the other hand, the high costs of digital pathology systems is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Key Market Player



In this report, 25 key players in the digital pathology market were profiled. These include Danaher Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN, Inc. (US), Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Hologic, Inc. (US), Corista (US), Indica Labs Inc. (US), Objective Pathology Services Limited (Canada), Sectra AB (Sweden), OptraSCAN (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Glencoe Software, Inc. (US), Aiforia (Finland), Paige AI, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Proscia Inc. (US), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (China), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (US), PathAI (US), Motic Digital Pathology (US), and Kanteron Systems (Spain).



Digital Pathology Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency

2. Rising incidence of cancer

3. Growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics

4. Growing awareness of early cancer diagnosis in emerging economies

5. Recommendations for cancer screening



Restraints:



A typical digital pathology system, which includes a slide scanner, an image server, and software, costs around USD 500,000 to USD 10,00,000. A full-featured scanner itself costs around USD 2,50,000. The average price of a digital pathology scanner in the Asia Pacific is around USD 110,000 to USD 130,000. Healthcare providers, particularly in developing countries like India, Brazil, and Mexico, have low financial resources to invest in such costly technologies. he high cost of these systems, coupled with the challenge of a dearth of skilled personnel to operate digital pathology systems, is expected to limit the adoption of these systems.



Opportunities:



1. Introduction of affordable scanners for private pathology practices

2. Growing demand for personalized medicine

3. High growth opportunities in emerging economies



Challenges:



The demand for pathology services has increased significantly for clinical applications due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. However, there is a gap between the supply and demand of pathologists worldwide, especially in Africa and the Asia Pacific region countries. According to Zippia, in 2021, the US had over 7,695 pathologists, 59.3% of them were women, while 40.7% were men. On the other hand, laboratories are under pressure to process an increasing number of specimens with limited staff. This is expected to hamper the growth of the cancer diagnostics market.



The human pathology segment has accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on type, the digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of 66.5% of digital pathology type market in 2022. The growing awareness of early cancer diagnosis in emerging economies, and increasing collaborations among academic research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories drives the growth of the human pathology segment in the digital pathology market.



The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of 44.9% of the global digital pathology market



Basesd on product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, and storage systems. The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of 44.9% of the global digital pathology market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the restrictions implemented in many countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak are also expected to increase the installation of scanners to promote the remote viewing of tests by pathologists.



Drug discovery was the largest application segment of the digital pathology market.



Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education. In 2022, drug discovery was the largest application segment of the digital pathology market. The growth in the rising number of preclinical & clinical studies, high throughput screening and imaging, and increasing use of toxicology testing for illicit drugs are the major factors responsible for the large share of the drug discovery application segment.



Recent Developments:



- In 2022, Danaher Corporation partnered with Indica Labs to deliver compatible digital pathology workflow solutions by maintaining file compatibility between Leica Biosystems Aperio GT 450 family of scanners with Indica Labs Halo family of software solutions.



- In 2022, Hamamatsu received US FDA 510(k) clearance for the NanoZoomer S360MD Slide scanner system for primary diagnostic use.



- In 2022, F. Hoffmann-LA roche ltd. Launched the VENTANA DP 600 slide scanner for digital pathology, enhancing patient care with precision diagnostics.



- In 2021, Koninklijke Philips launched the next-generation digital pathology solution, which features a comprehensive and scalable suite of software tools and capabilities in digital pathology.



