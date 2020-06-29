Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Report Presents Complete Examination, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) is an organic compound with properties, such as flammable and colorless. The organic compound is today increasing being used as a methylating agent and as a solvent that is excused from limitations on several volatile organic compounds. Dimethyl carbonate is mostly regarded as a green reagent. Green reagents focus on designing of products and processes that significantly reduce the generation or production of hazardous substances. The environmental friendly organic compound is also used in the manufacturing of adhesives, coatings, and cleaning agents. DMC is also extensively used as a raw material in organic synthesis process and reactions that comprise carbonylation, methylation, and carboxylation. In addition, the automotive industry also makes wide use of dimethyl carbonate in the making of lithium ion batteries. The compound is also widely used in other electronic gadgets like smart phones, laptops, and more.



Dimethyl carbonate is expected to witness significant growth due to increased demand over the forecast period. The compound has wide applications in industries, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and chemicals and materials. But, the ongoing pandemic has caused key disruptions impacting the logistics, demand and supply, which again hampered the production in the application segments. Nevertheless, producers of the organic compound and end users are thinking upon the strategies to be adopted post pandemic to stabilize their business operations and contribute the overall industry.



Major Key Players of the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market are:

TCI AMERICA, KOWA AMERICAN CORPORATION, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), UBE INDUSTRIES,LTD., Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd., Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd., and Chemceed, among others.



DMC has promising fuel additive properties such as non-hygroscopic nature,low toxicity,low vapor pressure, and a high boiling point, among others. Also, it consists of approximately three times more oxygen than methyl tertiary butyl ether. Thus, it can generate new growth opportunities for fuel additive applications in the future. DMC is not a petroleum derivative; it can also be prepared from air and natural gas. Hence, it has the potential to lessen dependence on imported oils. On the other hand, unstable prices of oil & gas, high production costs and the availability of alternatives are among factors that are hampering market growth.



Asia Pacific region is the largest producer as well as consumer of the dimethyl carbonate with China, Japan, India, and South Korea leading the market. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share owing to the presence of a high number of local manufacturers and extensive utilization of DMC in the production of polycarbonate. Moreover, the growing utilization of dimethyl carbonate in lithium-ion batteries will further propel market growth in this region as China is one of the leading producers of these batteries.



Major Applications of Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market covered are:

Plastics

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals, and Paints & Coatings



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



