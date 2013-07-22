Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market By Applications (LPG Blending, Aerosol Propellant, Transportation Fuel & Others), By Raw Materials (Coal, Methanol, Natural Gas, Bio-based) & Geography _ Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018 & 2023", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Dimethyl ether (DME) is an organic compound with molecular formulae CH3OCH3 and a clean burning hydrocarbon fuel with no carbon-carbon bond. It is the simplest ether and is a gas in normal state. It is colorless and non poisonous if inhaled by humans. DME is commercially manufactured by first converting coal or natural gas to syn gas, which is converted to methanol in presence of a catalyst. Methanol is then dehydrated to form DME as an end product. A significant portion of DME is also manufactured by simply dehydrating marketed methanol in order to avoid huge plant establishment cost. The uses of DME vary by regions. In general, it is used for blending in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in a pre-defined proportion to improve its burning properties and also to reduce the deficit of LPG in various countries. It is also used as an aerosol propellant, as an acetylene substitute for welding & brazing applications and as a precursor to other chemical compounds. DME has potential to replace diesel and can also be employed for power generation due to its clean burning properties.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global market for DME has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. China consumed more than 90.0% of the global DME demand in 2012, which was majorly for fuel applications. The DME market in other countries is emerging from past years and is expected to grow significantly in the future. Various countries like South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Sweden, Egypt, and Trinidad & Tobago have their own respective focus to develop DME market by producing domestically or by sourcing it from other countries. Currently, the production facilities are majorly concentrated in China, with few capacities in Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and U.S. etc.
This study basically aims to estimate the global market of DME for 2013 and to project the expected demand of the same in 2018 & 2023. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global DME market. It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Sweden, Egypt, Germany, The Netherland, etc. The market is also segmented on the basis of applications of DME and the raw materials employed to produce it. We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify & collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of DME market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain & verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of DME.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Microspheres Market By Type (Hollow, Solid), Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Paints & Coatings,Cosmetics, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace)& Raw Material (Glass, Ceramic & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Renewable Chemicals Market - Alcohols (Ethanol, Methanol), Biopolymers (Starch, PLA, PHA, Polyethylene & Others), Platform Chemicals & Others - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Battery Materials Market - By Types (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, Binders, Packaging Material), Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Growing Energy Requirements in China Driving the Use of Dimethyl Ether as a Fuel
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Refrigerant Market - Hydro Chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Hydro fluorocarbon (HFC), Hydrocarbon (HC), Inorganic (Ammonia, Carbon dioxide) - Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate) Market, By Application (Packaging, Food Services, Bio-medical, Agriculture) & Raw Material - Global Tends & Forecasts to 2018
- Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Amino Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Feed Enzyme Market By Type (Phytase, Protease & NSP), Sub-Type (Xylanase, Cellulase, Pectinase, a-glucanase & Mannase), & Application (Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, Aqua Feed & Others)-Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018