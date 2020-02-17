Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- For almost two decades, governments and global bodies have been mulling the need for biofuels that can be a feasible replacement for fossil fuels. Consistent research efforts coupled with financial aids from policy makers and oil companies, several biofuel products have entered the market recently. And, it is on the behest of this trend that the global dimethyl ether market is expected to soar at 9.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, finds a recent report by Transparency Market Research report.



There are two aspects that support the use of dimethyl ether in the biofuels industry. One – the lower amount of carbon emissions when burnt, and two – the availability of it both synthetically and through natural resources. With these advantages, it allows end-users to opt for dimethyl ether from channels that suit best for their requirements, creating multiple growth avenues for the global dimethyl ether market. TMR analysts predict that the global dimethyl ether market will reach US$ 9,868.1 mn by 2025 riding on the opportunities from biofuel manufacturers.



The competition in the global dimethyl ether market will predominantly be defined by the ability to provide quality products and capacity to meet growing demand. A fertile battleground, most players will be looking at adopting new technology and roping in a larger workforce for the factory floor and a small pool of strategy makers to stay ahead in the league.



Favorable Policy and Transport Sector to Sustain Demand



As many as 195 countries across the world have signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, an effort to bring down carbon emissions, and eventually strive to control climate change. While every signatory has to play its part, it is the prominent nations like the U.S., India, China, the U.K. France, Germany, etc. that contribute to more than 50% of the total carbon emissions annually. As a result, most of these nations have set stringent targets to bring down their share of carbon footprint, and to achieve them, they have introduced policies that support the use of natural products. One among them is biofuels. It is these favorable policies that will help sustain growth in the global dimethyl ether market.



On the other hand, the automotive sector too will bestow promise for growth in the coming years. Several car manufacturers across the world are exploring options of hybrid models that run on both diesel and bio-diesel. As efforts to sustain energy requirements from renewable sources gather prominence and receive incentives from government, the demand for dimethyl ether to make biofuels will grow.



It is will be prudent for players in the global dimethyl ether market to capitalize on every significant opportunity in the biofuels market.