New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market is expected to reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the dimethyl terephthalate market is primarily owing to the increasing application of this organic compound, especially in the production of polyethylene terephthalate.



Dimethyl terephthalate finds application in the modification and improvement of polymer materials. It is deployed to produce esters that are utilized as plasticizers. Products such as polyester polyols, polyester resins, anhydrides, dyes and pigments, and insect repellents possess these plasticizers. Moreover, it is an elementary material in making several beneficial thermoplastics, X-ray, and video films, along with electrical capacitors.



Approximately all dimethyl terephthalate produced across the globe is consumed in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PET plastics are the most preferred materials in the packaging industry. It is extensively deployed for packaging of various food and beverage products owing to its lightweight, durable, impact-resistance, and hygienic properties, as well as it maintains the freshness of the products. It is predominantly consumed in the packaging of drinking water and carbonated soft drinks, and hence a significant share of PET resins is utilized in the production of PET bottles. This plastic is considered an exceptional barrier material that prevents the transfer of chemicals, making it most appropriate for the food & beverage and cosmetics industry. Additionally, these bottles find extensive usage in various consumable products, including detergents, alcoholic beverages, medicines, and personal care products & cosmetics.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Dimethyl Terephthalate market and profiled in the report are:



SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Artenius Turkpet, Cepsa Quimica, AB Enterprises, Eastman Chemical Company, Teijin Ltd., Oxxynova GmbH, Sinopec Limited, SASA, Bongaigaon Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., and Petrocel SA, among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Solid Dimethyl Terephthalate

Liquid Dimethyl Terephthalate



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Direct Sales

Indirect Sales



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Dimethyl Terephthalate market and its competitive landscape.



