New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global dimethylformamide market was valued at USD 650.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 923.9 Million by the end of the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Dimethylformamide (DMF), is a colorless, absorbent liquid with a slight fish like odor. Due to its high aprotic nature, wide liquid range, and low volatility, it is primarily used as a solvent. It is primarily applicable largely in several industries, such as textile, chemical, agriculture, electronics, energy, automotive, pulp and paper. Due to strong applications of dimethylformamide, the solvent is well known as a Universal Solvent across the industries.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), J.N. Chemicals (India), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan), Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co, Ltd. (China), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Pharmco-Aaper (U.S.), and Luxi Group Co., Ltd. (China).



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Dimethylformamide market on the basis of Type, Application, End Use, and Region:



Type (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Reactant

Feed-Stock

Others



Application (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Solvents

Polymers Fiber

Films

Adhesive

Wire Enamels

Surface Coatings

Other Applications



End Use (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Chemical

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Others



Regional Outlook of Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 58.4% of the global dimethylformamide market. The large number of manufacturers are in developing nations, such as China and India.



The solvent is the dominating dimethylformamide application, which holds 31.4% of the global market. The Asia-Pacific market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions.



The chemical end-use segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% in the end-use segment. The large number use of chemicals to develop dimethylformamide and the risk associated with the chemicals is a challenge.



Other applications segments, such as construction, personal care products, manufacturing rubber, paint, textiles, was valued at USD 154.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 218.4 Million by the end of the year 2027.



The risk of toxicity associated while producing and the availability of alternatives is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Key considerations of the Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



