New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- The Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 685.4 million in 2019 to USD 974.7 million in 2027. Dimethylformamide (DMF), is a colorless, absorbent liquid with a slight fish like odor. Due to its high aprotic nature, wide liquid range, and low volatility, it is primarily used as a solvent. It is primarily applicable largely in several industries, such as textile, chemical, agriculture, electronics, energy, automotive, pulp and paper. Due to strong applications of dimethylformamide, the solvent is well known as a Universal Solvent across the industries.



The major driving factors for dimethylformamide market are growing its demand from various end-use industries, including electronics, agrochemicals, textile, pharmaceuticals, and chemical, among others. The applications of the dimethylformamide in itself are the driving force for the solvent. Due to its high solubility of polyacrylonitrile properties and having good mixing ability in the water makes dimethylformamide a major solvent to produce acrylic fibers, which are primarily used in the clothing material in the textile market. It is used as a solvent for the production of surface coatings or synthetic leather creation. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used solvent and crystallization agent. In the electronics industry, the dimethylformamide acts as an inorganic substance that helps in the production of high voltage capacitors. Apart from this, there are some risks associated with the use of dimethylformamide. It is instantly flammable and involves toxic content which affects the human body. The solvent could affect the skin and creates problem-related with skin or, if inhaled unknowingly, could damage the liver portion of the body and create problems in the breathing. Therefore, the organizations dealing with dimethylformamide take large care, and this major risk is the hindrance factor of growth for the substance.



Dimethylformamide market is growing at a CAGR of 8% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe with 4.6% and 3.9% CAGR, respectively. High industrial applications of the dimethylformamide is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 58.4% of the global dimethylformamide market. The large number of manufacturers are in developing nations, such as China and India.

The solvent is the dominating dimethylformamide application, which holds 31.4% of the global market. The Asia-Pacific market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions

The chemical end-use segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 4.8% in the end-use segment. The large number use of chemicals to develop dimethylformamide and the risk associated with the chemicals is a challenge.

Other applications segments, such as construction, personal care products, manufacturing rubber, paint, textiles, was valued at USD 154.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach the value of USD 974.7 million by the end of the year 2027.

The risk of toxicity associated while producing and the availability of alternatives is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), J.N. Chemicals (India), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan), Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co, Ltd. (China), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Pharmco-Aaper (U.S.), and Luxi Group Co., Ltd. (China).



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Dimethylformamide market on the basis of Type, Application, End Use, and Region:



Type (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Reactant

Feed-Stock

Others



Application (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Solvents

Polymers Fiber

Films

Adhesive

Wire Enamels

Surface Coatings

Other Applications



End Use (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)



Chemical

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market and its competitive landscape.



