Dimilesi Brazilian Hair Takes over Miami

Surfside, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Weaves, tapes, wigs, keratin tips, wefts and hair extensions made of Brazilian hair is gaining huge popularity. And when it comes to natural hair, there is no better provider than Di Milesi. The good news is authentic Brazilian hair is now made available in the United States as Di Milesi opens its first store outside of the Brazilian territory.



The company was established in 1994. Since Di Milesi's launch, it has gone through huge expansions. It currently holds a big factory in Rio de Janeiro. And this where the special treatment of hair happens before they are turned to gorgeous hair extensions.



Di Milesi is proud to be the only hair factory that operates in Brazil. To date, the company has 10 stores located in Brazil, and the company has decided to move its expansion outside the Brazilian territory by opening a store in Miami, Florida on November 2012.



There are a couple of things that make Di Milesi products stand out. For one, the company uses authentic Brazilian hair and 100 percent genuine Brazilian products. Di Milesi clip in hair extensions are special because they are highly durable as compared to other hair items available. In fact, Di Milesi has been awarded as the winner of the Premium Quality Brazil.



Di Milesi manages to achieve high quality standards in their hair extensions, weaves, wigs and other products because they put great attention to maintaining the natural state of the hair cuticle. The hair may be dyed or bleached by Di Milesi takes excellent care to keep the natural cuticle making their hair products very popular and highly coveted.



With the new store opening in Miami and the company's continued commitment to excellent quality, Di Milesi has high hopes of achieving success in the American market as it has managed to in Brazil.



About Di Milesi Hair

The company Di Milesi Hair was founded in 1994 and it all started in the living room of an apartment that was made hair extensions on clients.



