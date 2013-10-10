Dimplex DFI2309 Electric Fireplace Insert Heater Reviews Now Available at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Articate.com, who regularly review a number of different products for the home, have recently been reviewing one of the most popular electric fireplace heaters in 2013 - the Dimplex DFI2309 - and have also posted details of the newer model of this best-selling fireplace insert - the Dimplex DFI2310.



According to this Dimplex DFI2309 heater review, this electric fireplace insert uses the latest patented technology to create a very realistic-looking fireplace, complete with handcrafted logs, whilst also providing a fair degree of heat at the same time.



Indeed people can choose between two settings for the heating - full-heat and half-heat - both of which are perfect for the long winter months, or they can simply turn it on to create the impression of a burning fire without it actually giving out any heat.



The exact dimensions of this Dimplex DFI2309 heater are included in this review article to help people find out how big their fireplace needs to be, as well as details of the actual costs of running this heater, both with and without the heating turned on.



Commenting on this product, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"Electric fireplaces are extremely realistic these days and they can look just like the real thing. The fact that they provide heating as well, and can be set up in a matter of minutes just by plugging them into a household outlet makes them a much sought-after product."



"The Dimplex DFI2309 model has been on the market for several years and is still a consistent best-seller, but the newer DFI2310 deluxe model is arguably even better because it is even more realistic than its predecessor."



Anyone that would like to read a review of both the Dimplex DFI2309 and DFI2310 electric fireplace inserts, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/10/09/dimplex-dfi2309-electric-fireplace-insert/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.