Dinar Trade Improves Its Payment Processing System in Multiple Areas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Dinar Trade, a leader in the exotic currency market, is proud to announce an update to its payment processing system in multiple areas. Now, customers will see major improvements to their experience with Dinar Trade and their ability to buy or sell Iraqi Dinar.



For one thing, they may now place an order payable in their home currency of Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, British Pound, Euro, or U.S. dollar. Another improvement is the ability for customers to receive direct payment to their bank account through ACH transfers. Aside from these, the company continues to offer the most competitive rates available in the marketplace, not only from the Iraq Dinar, but for a range of other currencies like the Chinese Yuan, South Korean Won, Vietnamese Dong, and Indonesian Rupiah.



Dinar Trade offers a wide range of services, including the ability to order the Iraqi Dinar, to buy Dinar on reserve, to buy Dinars through an IRA or 401K, to buy other foreign currencies, and to sell currencies. According to a spokesperson for the company, “Dinar Trade believes that you are our priority. We continually aim to improve our customer service.” These new changes show the extent to which Dinar Trade is committed to elevating the customer experience to an exceptional level.



About Dinar Trade

Since its establishment in 2004, Dinar Trade has maintained its position as both a market leader and innovator in the exotic currency market. It has accomplished this by offering competitive pricing, timely Dinar news, and exclusive exchange opportunities. Featuring the very best customer service and now with improved payment processing service, there’s never been a better time to get into the exotic currency market with Dinar Trade. For more detail please visit, https://www.dinartrade.com/.