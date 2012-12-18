Dinerware UK Offers Free Trial of the Restaurant Point of Sale Software

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Dinerware UK Restaurant EPOS is easy to use and learn. Dinerware UK offers a free trial of Dinerware, the guides or even the online videos. Try the EPOS software from Dinerware and you will know how easy and convenient it is to use. You only need an internet connection and a system resolution of 1024 x 768. Created by a restaurateur with world-class software engineering expertise, Dinerware is practical to use and is not loaded with obscure features that most hospitality establishments don’t need.



Designed to help restaurants, bars and clubs operate smoothly; Dinerware EPOS Software is the most intuitive solution on the market today. A great guest experience, better workflow and higher inventory control are some of the advantages of Dinerware UK.



For the hospitality industry, EPOS systems by Dinerware UK are the first choice due to its great functionality. Dinerware EPOS software can be found in restaurants, cafes, nightclubs, bar and pubs, fast food outlets, hotels, casinos, golf courses and wineries.



Dinerware restaurant EPOS software continues to extend into markets across the UK and is also available internationally, serving customers in the US, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean.



Create a superior fine dining experience with the EPOS systems by Dinerware UK. With Dinerware UK restaurant Point of Sale Software, streamlining communications and accommodating last-minute changes are very easy. Staff in the kitchen, prep-stations, waiting staff, bartender, manager and other in-house staff can work easily due to clear communication provided by Dinerware UK restaurant EPOS software. Dinerware restaurant EPOS software allows for coursed meals that the kitchen sees in an orderly way. In this way meals can be prepared expeditiously and in the correct seat order.



The restaurant EPOS can handle multiple open bills at the same time and also combine them, make payments, assign tips and much more. It is also easy to manage tickets, coupons and other discounts with the EPOS system.



About Dinnerware UK

