Southfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Group Shuttle is thrilled to organize the “Dining Out for Seniors 2013 – Let’s Sponsor It” program, which is aimed at having interested organizations and individuals participate in sponsoring a restaurant outing for senior citizens all across the U.S.



Seniors will benefit from this starting on Senior Citizens Day, August 21, 2013 through September 21, 2013.



“This is a great way to do something a little special for seniors who may not ordinarily have the opportunity of enjoying such outings,” said Group Shuttle Founder, Bond Nwonye. “Seniors get to choose where they’d like to dine and we believe such an outing will help bring some cheer to them.”



The goal of this program is to let seniors know that the society cares about them.



Group Shuttle asks organizations and individuals to visit its website and find out more about how this works and how they can join to make the effort a successful one for seniors. Information is available by visiting http://www.groupshuttle.com/outreach. Individuals and organizations will not send any money to Group Shuttle.



About Group Shuttle

Group Shuttle is a global marketplace platform where any individual or organization that needs to arrange transportation for any group anywhere can post a free request and transportation service providers compete by bidding on the request, thereby enabling the customer to select the best pricing and option. Group Shuttle employs advanced software technology to enable service buyers and providers manage requests and bids.



