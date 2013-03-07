Dinner Recipes That Take Just 30 Minutes to Cook Have Been Developed and Tested by MomsWhoThink.com

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- MomsWhoThink, a leader in the online family dinner space, has recently developed, tested and published a wide variety of 30-minute recipes to its website. What sets these new and delicious recipes apart from others that also claim to be quick to prepare is that these healthy dinners truly take just 30 minutes to fix.



As most busy moms know quite well, it can be extremely frustrating to try out a recipe that promises to be easy and ready to serve in less than a half hour, only to find that it actually takes at least twice that amount of time. Kids and teens tend to be short-tempered and grumpy as dinner time approaches, so finding tasty, nutritious and quick meals is vital. Moms also know how important it is to find recipes that use a reasonable number of simple ingredients that can be purchased at the neighborhood grocery store. The wide assortment of Moms Who Think dinner recipes offers all of this and more.



“With fast-paced lifestyles and hectic schedules, getting dinner on the table can be a daunting task,” an article on the MomsWhoThink website noted, adding that moms shouldn’t feel they have to give up on great tasting family dinners because they can't spend hours in the kitchen.



“Quick and easy 30 minute meals are perfect for when you’re short on time but still want a delicious home cooked dinner. They're also great for inexperienced cooks that want to use basic cooking skills...not compete for the next Iron Chef.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about quick and easy dinner ideas is welcome to visit the MomsWhoThink.com dinner ideas section of the website; there, they can browse though the selection of entrees and sides, casseroles, skillet meals and more. To get to the section, simply click on the “Food and Recipes” tab at the top of the home page and then “30 Minute Meals.”



Kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy the Skillet Mac and Cheese recipe, made with boneless chicken breast, elbow macaroni, chopped zucchini, Italian stewed tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Within just a half an hour, the warm and filling meal will be done and ready to serve.



Another popular selection is the Philly Cheese Steak Pizza, which uses a tube of refrigerated crescent rolls as the crust. Add some chopped green pepper and onion, roast beef from the deli, Italian salad dressing and mozzarella cheese, and in no time the hot and bubbly pizza will be on the dinner table.



About MomsWhoThink

Founded in 2000, MomsWhoThink provides its users with high quality and relevant content for their everyday lives. The website prides itself in offering visitors information that is reliable and trustworthy. The website features a wealth of ideas to help transform meals, parenting, entertainment and lives. For more information, please visit http://www.momswhothink.com