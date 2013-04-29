Dinosaur Hunter Turns Orthodontist

Kissimmee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Kendrick Orthodontics, situated in the midst of Orlando, Kissimmee, and Hunter’s Creek, Florida has grown to meet the rising demand of orthodontics amongst teenagers and adults alike. There has actually been a shift in brace wearing by older folks who want better appearance of their teeth and those that may suffer from Sleep Apnia and breathing disorders that can be solved through the use of braces.



Dr. Kendrick tells an interesting story about his interests growing up wanting to study archaeology of dinosaurs and ancient fossils. Perhaps the study of bones and the remains of these ancient creatures led him to his interest in teeth and dental medicine, which ultimately led him to orthodontics.



A significant shift one might ask, however Dr. Kendrick explains that there was much more that he wanted to achieve helping people than just doing fillings and crowns. With his dental background and training, he felt that his skills were much better honed in the world of braces that had a much bigger impact on the lives of children and adults alike.



Schooled at the University of Louisville, Kendrick found his calling in his life’s passion. With two locations residing in Kissimmee and Sebring, his two offices serve the greater Orlando and Hunter’s Creek area for all ages that come to his practice. With modern state of the art orthodontic computers that can identify and analyze much deeper issues for his patients, most of the equipment of his peers is like a “dinosaur” that he could never return to.



The Kendrick Orthodontic office is pristine and very much a display of Dr. Kendrick’s experience and extensive expertise, as he utilizes this computer that can make his work significantly easier. Additionally, this equipment also makes patient awareness much better in understanding their dental and brace wearing issues.



The new machinery also makes x-rays of the past also seem antiquated as the equipment here is much less invasive without the use of radiology utilized in years before. In order to gain a better comprehension of this orthodontic approach, contact Kendrick Orthodontics 3280 Greenwald Way North, Kissimmee, FL 34741 (407) 870-9848 www.kendrickorthodontics.com



