Dinosaur World Delivers Dinosaur Costume, Dinosaur Replica & Lots More for Children's Edu-Entertainment

Zigong City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park has encouraged the mankind to peep back into the Jurassic age and know more about dinosaurs. People of all ages, especially children, remain fascinated towards these gigantic animals, and now China based Zigong Dinosaurs World Science & Technology Company brings an opportunity to learn more about dinosaurs with the help of real-size dinosaur replica that they manufacture and supply. It could be an exciting opportunity for any child to explore these giant replicas and get a feel of the Jurassic age.



The spokesperson of the company maintains that they supply dinosaur replicas that are precisely designed keeping in mind the physical features of the real dinosaurs. This is the reason why these replicas look like real dinosaurs standing still for a photo shoot. Children can play with them and can learn more about these extinct animals. "It could be an excellent source for their edu-entertainment," the spokesperson reveals. One can find artificial dinosaur and artificial skeletons of dinosaurs that could be a major source of knowledge not for the children but for the grownups as well.



These dinosaur models and replicas can be used to adorn amusement parks, science and tech parks and other places. These replicas could offer the fun of learning and help people learn a lot about these giant animals that used to be on the earth thousands of years ago. "While one cannot bring back the living species of animals that lived on the earth thousands years ago, it's our effort to relive the moments of the Jurassic age with the exact models and replicas of dinosaurs," the spokesperson speaks further.



Besides their dinosaur models, their dinosaur costume is also very popular among kids. They love to wear these costumes and pretend to be little dinosaurs, and it is fun and entertaining for them. In order to learn more about Zigong Dinosaurs World and their wide variety of offerings, one may visit their website http://www.dinosaurs-world.com.



About Zigong Dinosaurs World Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Zigong Dinosaurs World Science & Technology Company is a professional manufacturer and exporter that is engaged in the design, development and production of Animatronic Dinosaurs, Robotic Animals, Skeleton & Fossils Replica, Theme Park Dino Rides, Children Playground Equipments, Amusement Park Slide, Cartoon Model, Fiberglass Statues, Jurassic And Dino Park Figures, Carnival Cartoon Images, Kids Entertainment Items and other special products. They have become one of the biggest exporters of Animatronic Products to customers in Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, Croatia, Denmark, Ukraine, Venezuela and USA.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Jacky Zeng

Email: Jackydinosaursworld@gmail.com

Website: http://www.dinosaurs-world.com