Dinosaurs, Speedy Publishing's New Children's Content Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Mary Ann Rogers comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Publishing Books.



The animals of our planet are wonderful and often mysterious creatures. In prehistoric times many animals lived that had unique characteristics and qualities. Through paleontology (the study of dinosaurs) we have learned much about these majestic creatures. From their "graveyards" and like a puzzle, the bones of these animals have been reconstructed to help us learn more about them. Dinosaurs were much like our present day animals in that they had likes and dislikes, ate certain foods, and had natural instincts that helped them survive. Best selling author Mary Ann Rogers examines some of these extraordinary creatures in a wonderful educational book that children will enjoy again and again. Inside this book you'll find amazing facts and vibrant pictures centered around animals that lived in prehistoric times. This information will take children on an incredible learning journey that will help them discover dinosaurs while having fun! This book highlights unique characteristics about each animal. Your child will learn: * What the name Brachiosaurus means * How big a dinosaurs' heart would have to be to support its massive body * Whether or not a Pterodactylus had feathers * How much a Tyrannosaurus Rex can eat at once ... and much, much more! Dinosaurs: An Amazing Fun Fact Picture Book! is part of a beautiful series of educational books for children. The series examines animals in different parts of the world, and is perfect for children ages 6 - 10. Enjoy your copy today!



About Mary Ann Rogers

Mary Ann Rogers is a wife and mother who loves writing, cooking, and spending time with loved ones. Children have been a strong influence in Mary Ann's life and she is enjoying creating books they will love!



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Dinosaurs * by Mary Ann Rogers

Publication Date: January 2, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628841527

Print ISBN: 9781628841510

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