Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are BASF, Aekyung Petrochemical, Oxea, LG Chemical

The global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) market was 1740 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2019 and 2025.



In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Asia and Europe. Asia has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Basf and LG Chemical, both have perfect products. As to China, the Nan Ya Plastics has become a global leader. In Germany, it is BASF that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.



Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world's leading technology too. Third, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Because the largest production region is Asia, but the main consumption regions are Asia USA and EU. Fourth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas? company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.



Segment by Key players:

- BASF

- Aekyung Petrochemical

- Oxea

- LG Chemical

- Eastman

- ExxonMobil

- Meltem Kimya

- Nan Ya Plastics

- UPC Group

- Bluesail Chemical Group



Segment by Type:

- 0.96

- 0.98

- 0.99

- 0.995



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Flexible PVC

- Flooring/Interior surface

- Gaskets/House/Tubing

- Latex sealants



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



