Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of Diodes Incorporated breached their fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Diodes’ compensation packages for its executive officers.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on focuses on the approval and awarding of certain stock options to executives that may have violated the Diodes’ compensation plans.



Diodes Incorporated reported that its annual Total Revue increased from $612.89 million in 2010 to $635.25 million in 2012. However, its Net Income declined from $76.73 million in 2010 to $50.74 million in 2011.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Diodes Incorporated increased from 2010 to 2011. For instance the CEO’s pay rose from over $3.9 million in 2010 to over $4.4 million in 2011 and the CFO’s total compensation increased from over $1.26 million in 2010 to over $1.36 million in 2011.



On March 11, 2013, NASDAQ:DIOD shares closed at $20.62.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com