Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- An investor in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Diodes Incorporated in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between February 9, 2011 and June 9, 2011.



If you purchased shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) prior to June 9, 2011, you have certain options and for certain NASDAQ:DIOD investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 14, 2013. NASDAQ:DIOD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) common stock during the period between February 9, 2011 and June 9, 2011, that Diodes Incorporated and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's financial performance and future prospects.



Diodes Incorporated reported that its annual Revenue increased from $432.79 million in 2008 to $635.25 million in 2011. However, Diodes Incorporated reported that its Net Income fell from $76.73 million in 2010 to $50.74 million in 2011.



On June 9, 2011, Diodes Incorporated updated its financial guidance for the second quarter of 2011.



Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) declined from as high as $34.22 per share in April 2011 to as low as $13.36 per share in November 2012.



On March 15, 2012, NASDAQ:DIOD shares traded at slightly above $21 per share.



