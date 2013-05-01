Dion Accoto, an Experienced Criminal Lawyer Brings Learned Legal Advice for DUI & PCA Cases

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Dion Accoto, one of the most experienced criminal lawyers in Sydney, offers legal advice and court representation for DUI cases to his clients in Sydney and throughout NSW. This Sydney criminal lawyer is known for defending many of his clients against DUI charges quite successfully. He has helped his clients get their licences back contesting DUI charges successfully.



Talking about the correct advice for any case, a representative of Mr Accoto's Criminal Law Chambers said, “Getting the right advice in the early stages of any matter is essential. The law is not an exact science and is indeed complex. Having a Barrister involved in any case can be of significant assistance. Getting a Barrister involved in the early stages of a case is often best, given that the Barrister can assist with strategy and structuring the best possible attack or defence for the client”.



He also added, “The decisions made at the early stages of any case can often make a huge difference to the outcome. Having a Barrister and a Solicitor working on a serious matter allows each arm of the legal team to carry out their respective and vital functions to ensure the best possible outcome”.



One of the well-known drink driving lawyers in Sydney, Dion Accoto works with his clients as well as their solicitor to offer the right advice. Dion Accoto is also one of the most reliable traffic lawyers in Sydney, who offers legal advice and court representation for cases related to traffic law offences.



About Dion Accoto

Dion Accoto is a Barrister who practices throughout Australia but predominantly in New South Wales. Dion Accoto practices from Trust Chambers & Criminal Law Chambers in Sydney, conveniently located close to the Downing Centre court complex. Dion Accoto, one of the best criminal defence lawyers in Sydney is an experienced Barrister who can provide both legal advice and court representation. Dion Accoto became a Barrister in April 2000. He practiced as a solicitor prior to that time, and as an investigator and legal researcher prior to that.



For more information, please visit http://www.sydneybarrister.com.au/



Contact Details:

Trust Chambers

Level 10, 287 Elizabeth Street,

Sydney, NSW, 2000

Phone (02) 92229777