"Dionisos Pistachio," All-Natural Pistachio Spreads and Butters, Now on Kickstarter!

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- A producer of pistachio praline spreads and butters, Dionisos Pistachio brings fresh Greek pistachios to any diet. With all spreads and butters organic and gluten-free, consumers enjoy a product infused with rich, deep pistachio flavors for premium taste and quality.



Each jar is perfectly formulated with Greek pistachios, extra virgin olive oil, sunflower oil, sugar, cocoa butter, whey powder, whole milk powder, lactose, soy lecithin, and vanillin. With an all-natural flavor, these spreads and butters are packed full of vital antioxidants for advanced health benefits. Dionisos Pistachio praline spreads also include infusions of caramelized hazelnuts for added taste.



With a one-year shelf life, these pistachio products make the perfect addition to any cupboard and pair nicely with nearly any food, including pastries, toasts, bagels, muffins, and desserts. In partnership with a pistachio producer in Aegina, Greece, each organic, flavor-rich product compares to nothing else on the market.



Expected to be released in early March 2020, Dionisos Pistachio will ship its organic, flavor-rich pistachio spreads and butters to backers Western Canada (Vancouver, Calgary & Edmonton) before retailing on Amazon.



Supporters in Western Canada (Vancouver, Edmonton & Calgary) can back Dionisos Pistachio by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$10. But for a pledge of CA$19 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including jars of the pistachio butters and spreads. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About Dionisos Pistachio

Dionisos Pistachio is built on 59 years of tradition and history. In partnership with a Greek pistachio supplier, each organic spread and butter is perfectly blended for a flavor-rich taste loaded with antioxidants. Unlike anything else on the market, Dionisos Pistachio produces rich, pistachio-based products using ingredients derived straight from Greece.



