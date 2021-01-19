New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled "Global Diphenylamine Market Forecasts to 2027" to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides extensive coverage of the Diphenylamine Market pertaining to market size, share, volume, trends, demands, and advancements in technology and products. The report also discusses in detail the lucrative business opportunities and assists the readers in making strategic investment plans. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the regional spread of the market.



Diphenylamine, abbreviated as DPA, is a stable compound widely used in the industrial manufacture of synthesizing rubber antioxidants, gunpowder stabilizing mechanisms, lubricating oils, perfumes, and dyes. The chemical compound, which is crystalline in form, emits a pleasant floral odor and is available in brown/amber, off-white, or tan hues. Diphenylamine solutions dissolve completely in common organic solvents and, to some extent, in water. It protects against high-temperature oxidation and finds numerous applications as an industrial antioxidant and reagent.



Market Drivers



The global diphenylamine market is projected to register massive growth over the forecast period, supported by various favorable factors. The extensive usage of DPA as an antioxidant in lubricating oils and dyes, surging use in nitrocellulose-based explosive machinery, and growing industrial applications as an anti-scalding agent are some of the key parameters fueling the global market growth. Due to its widespread use as a fungicide and anthelmintic, DPA is in high demand in the agricultural industry. Therefore, the surging need for DPA across the agricultural, rubber & polymer, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries is another key market growth driver.



Key Highlights from the Diphenylamine Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Diphenylamine Market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market



The key players operating in the industry are:



BASF SE

Seiko Chemical Co., Ltd

JIANGSU FEIYA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.

LTD, Nantong Xinbang Chemical Technology Chemical

The Lubrizol Corporation

Merck KGaA, Duplo

Huntsman International LLC



Based on the type, the market is segmented into



Molten Diphenylamine

Diphenylamine Chip



Based on applications, the market is segmented into



Rubber Antioxidant

Lubricant Antioxidant

Dyes

Pharmaceutical

Gunpowder Stabilizer

Others



The report further segments the market on the basis of key regions where the market has already established its presence. The regional analysis covers the supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, trends, import/export, and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.



Regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



