Dipu Electronics Offers Custom iPhone Cases and Accessories

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Dipu Electronics offers custom iphone cases and other phone accessories through their online store accessorysea.com. The company based in Shenzhen, China specializes in the manufacturing, development and distribution of mobile phone accessories. The services of the company are available at North America, South America, South Asia, Middle East Asia, Europe and so on. The online store is mainly into the sale of Apple and Samsung accessories. They offer wholesale iphone cases as well.



The company is into the design and manufacture of screen protectors also. The screen protectors offered by the company are highly transparent and allow clear viewing. The screen protectors are scratch and fingerprint resistant and hence offer ideal protection for the screen. Cases for iPad Mini and the various iPad generations along with iPhone 5 and iPhone 4 cases are available at the store. ¡°Aiming to create excellent service and creative products for our customers, we are striving for the diversification of our business market and we are sure to become your sincere and best supplier!¡± says the owner of the store.



The online portal also offers to customize the cases according to the demands of the customer. They come up with creative and innovative ideas to customize the cases better. They also offer adequate back up for the development of new business concepts from these ideas. The accessories available with the site include leather iPhone cases, bling case and more. The store offers a wide range of tablet and iPhone covers. The collection available at the site includes silicon cases, aluminium cases, leather cases and plastic cases. The bling diamond cases offered for iPhone 5 is one of the prime attractions of the store.



The site offers live customer support. Clients can avail the service by logging into the site and making use of the chat option which is available around the clock. "Our professional team can supply you not only all kinds of cases, but also innovative and creative ideas, which bring you a new business concept", adds the owner of the site.



For further details on phone accessories, visit http://www.accessorysea.com/



About Dipu Electronics

Dipu Electronics Co ltd is into the design, development, manufacture and sales of phone cases covers and other accessories. The store mainly deals with the accessories for Apple and Samsung products. The company is based in Shenzhen in China and has their services spread out in North America, South America, Europe, South and Middle East Asia.



Media Contact

The 6th Floor

Guangxiang Building, 8 Lane

7 Zones, WuHe, Bantian

Buji Town, Shenzhen City

Guangdong Province, China

Tel: 86-755-28447911

Fax: 86-755-28449240

Email:daisy_dp@hotmail.com

Skype: tscaroline1

http://www.accessorysea.com/