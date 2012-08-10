Dipylon Medical AB - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Dipylon Medical AB - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Reasons to Get this ReportDipylon Medical AB (Dipylon Medical) is a medical device company, based in Sweden. The company develops and markets solutions for the Intensive Care unit. It researches, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and clinical microdialysis solutions for the health care markets. The company offers a comprehensive range of micro dialysis products for clinical diagnostics, clinical and basic research. Its Eirus system combines central venous access with second-by-second monitoring of glucose and lactate in intensive care patients. Dipylon Medical AB's solutions are used by drug developers, researchers, and caregivers in clinical research and monitoring therapy of critically ill patients; and instruments, consumables, and computer software are used in universities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies as tools for in vivo sampling and monitoring of organs and blood. Dipylon Medical AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Dipylon Medical AB portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Phadia AB - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Gambro AB - Product Pipeline Analysis
- EXINI Diagnostics AB (EXINI) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Artimplant AB (ARTI B) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- BSD Medical Corporation (BSDM) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Elixir Medical Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Product Pipeline Analysis