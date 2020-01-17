Direct Bank Market Look a Witness of Excellent Long-Term Growth - Worldwide Survey by 2025

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Direct Bank Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Direct Bank market. Direct Bank Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Direct Bank. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Simple Bank (United States), Fidor Bank (Germany), N26 Bank (Germany), Pockit (United Kingdom), Ubank (Australia), Monzo Bank (United Kingdom), Holvi Bank (Finland), Hello Bank (France), Jibun Bank (Japan)



Definition:

A direct bank is a bank without any branch network that offers its services remotely via online banking and telephone banking. It may also provide access via ATMs, mail and mobile. By operating this way direct banks reduces running costs and can offer more cost-efficient products. These banks offers only online saving accounts and offers higher interest rates than their traditional competitors as these banks are cost efficient to operate.



The Global Direct Bank Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Neo Bank, Challenger Bank), Application (Business, Personal)



Market Trends:

Continued Cloud Technology Improvements



Market Challenges:

Provides Limited Services



Market Drivers:

Lack of Significant Infrastructure and Overhead Costs

Offers Higher Interest Rates or Annual Percentage Yields



Market Restraints:

Less Flexibility with Transactions

No Personal Relationships



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Direct Bank Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Direct Bank market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Direct Bank Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Direct Bank

Chapter 4: Presenting the Direct Bank Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Direct Bank market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Direct Bank Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Direct Bank Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



