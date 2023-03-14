NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Direct Bank Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Direct Bank market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Simple Bank (United States), Fidor Bank (Germany), N26 Bank (Germany), Pockit (United Kingdom), Ubank (Australia), Monzo Bank (United Kingdom), Holvi Bank (Finland), Hello Bank (France), Jibun Bank (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Direct Bank

A direct bank is a bank without any branch network that offers its services remotely via online banking and telephone banking. It may also provide access via ATMs, mail and mobile. By operating this way direct banks reduces running costs and can offer more cost-efficient products. These banks offers only online saving accounts and offers higher interest rates than their traditional competitors as these banks are cost efficient to operate.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Neo Bank, Challenger Bank), Application (Business, Personal), Operation (ATMs, Mails, Mobile)



Market Drivers:

Offers Higher Interest Rates or Annual Percentage Yields

Lack of Significant Infrastructure and Overhead Costs



Market Trends:

Continued Cloud Technology Improvements



Opportunities:

Rising Use of Internet Worldwide will Create Future Opportunities

Growing Demand from Key Regions



Challenges:

Provides Limited Services

Less Awareness in Some Regions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



