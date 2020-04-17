Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026 - Bango, Boku, DIMOCO

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- The Direct Carrier Billing Platform market was valued at $55.56 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $172.35 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019-2026. Direct Carrier Billing is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. It is a mobile payment technology that enables consumers to make transactions by charging the amount to their monthly mobile bill. Direct carrier billing enables operator to act as a distributor of digital services and collects additional revenue through services sales and partnerships, by providing a single interface for value added services, over-the-top and other digital services in the market.



In addition, Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) platform acts as an intermediary between content providers and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the market. The platform connects merchants with the billing, identity, and sales systems of mobile network operators. (DCB) platform that serves as an alternative payment method for companies selling digital content.



Major Key Players of the Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market are:

Bango, Boku, DIMOCO, Fortumo, Centili, Comviva , NTT DOCOMO , Singtel, Mobiyo, Digital Turbine Inc.



The increase in demand for games, video-on-demand, audio, voice calling, such as Skype and WeChat, eBooks, podcasts, and other content is driving the market growth. In addition, over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services provider such as Netflix, Spotify, Sony, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other players are significantly adopting direct carrier billing platforms and have integrated these into their payment offerings. This attracts the customer, which in turn fuels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in popularity of mobile gaming and in-app game items purchases via direct carrier billing payment method, further drive the market growth.



However, complexity issues while maintaining direct carrier billing functionality, become a major problem due to settlement involved between the multiple parties and the frauds in the DCB chain. In addition, variable levels of commitment from carriers, multiple revenue shares in the value chain, and other regulations, are some of the factors that limit the market growth. Conversely, due to an increased use of subscription-based digital contents, direct carrier billing platform providers can enhance simpler and convenient payment process, expand cloud computing infrastructure, and high-speed internet services to benefit digital content publishers and mobile network operators, becoming a major opportunity for platform providers in the market. In addition, acceleration of existing products and services, providing streamlined customer experience by collaborating with trending content providers, is one of the lucrative opportunities for direct carrier billing platform providers to sustain in the market.



Major Content of Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market covered are:

Application & Game

Video & Audio, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Direct Carrier Billing Platform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Direct Carrier Billing Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Direct Carrier Billing Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size

2.2 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Direct Carrier Billing Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Direct Carrier Billing Platform Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Direct Carrier Billing Platform industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



