Direct Connect Charter Bus Now Offering Nationwide Employee Shuttle Service.

Mira Loma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Direct Connect Charter Bus is a nationwide group transportation service in the transportation business for over 10 years. They are expanding services to include Employee Shuttle Services Nationwide. Employee Shuttle service is of great benefit to those commuting long distances and for employers to add value to their employees compensation package.



Hospitals, Clinics, New construction sites rely on employee shuttles. The rising cost of fuel, wear and tear on automobiles, and time spent traveling provides a new incentive for using employee shuttle service. Direct Connect Charter Bus will tailor a shuttle service to meet your needs in the most economically efficient method. They are not a one size fits all company. The Direct Connect principal business goal is superior service and well maintained equipment. All passengers aboard the Direct Connect shuttle are greeted with a smile, fresh baked donuts and the morning paper.



Direct Connect is unique and affordable for large or small employee shuttles. The benefits of a shuttle service are many, and Direct Connect has covered all bases with services to reduce pollution by going green in certain cities and states. There are definite advantages to working with a team of professionals that have one primary goal, which is customer satisfaction and retention.



Direct Connect Charter Bus also provides on-campus college shuttle services as well. Don’t stop to fill up, just get on the Direct Connect Employee Shuttle Bus, and leave the fuss to the trusted bus. For more information please visit http://www.directconnectcharterbus.com and we look forward to driving you.