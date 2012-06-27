Direct Connect Charter Bus Rental Announces Ground Transportation at Reasonable Prices

Mira Loma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- With growing needs of Renting a charter bus which is not a tough job and is becoming very common. Recently considering the above mentioned reasons, Direct Connect Charter have announced discounts on every service available at a price that cannot be offered any anybody else. People prefer luxury and comfort while travelling. It is difficult however to find the right transportation and entertainment service provider. As there are so many companies offering such services that it is a confusing task to select the most appropriate one. Economical and hassle free are the two words that define the charter buses perfectly. This is the reason why bus charters have become the most popular mode of transportation. People particularly prefer a customized bus charter trip that has destinations and stopping points predetermined. This would be more convenient and cost effective for large group trips.



Because finding local charter bus company is often a difficult task. There are online companies with the explicit purpose of helping individuals, businesses and government entities to find charter bus rental services and entertainment places in the major areas of US. They have a list of local charter bus, mini bus, school bus, luxury bus and limousine providers and also a list of local restaurants, casinos and hotels. Charter bus services includes wedding and prom, shopping and concerts, a night out in town, sports game, business tours and employee shuttles, school trips, group party bus and a lot more.



These companies can provide charter bus rentals in major cities such as Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, New York, Chicago and Detroit. They provide comprehensive listings of local services such as passenger transportation, hotels, casinos, restaurants and will be a traveller's one stop market for all his travel needs. Visitors can book a flight, arrange for a limo or taxi to pick up at the airport, reserve a hotel room and reserve dinner in a fine restaurant. They provide each and every bit of information about how to make travel good along US roads. They provide Charter bus services, Limo rental, School Bus rental, Entertainment coach, Party bus rental and many more to meet the traveling needs of the tourists or visitors.



They give full customer satisfaction services. They also offer different types of ground transportation services including Motor Coach bus rental, Mini Bus, School Bus, Entertainer, Executive, Limo Bus, Employee Shuttle Service, Passenger Van and Public transit. They offer fully supported educational school tours which maximizes the opportunity for students to explore and discover as much as possible. These trips are explicitly and unambiguously mapped out and with the help of school bus rentals children will never get bored whole through their journey. They are the one stop destination and provide credible, reliable and affordable bus rental services.



About Direct Connect Charter bus

Direct Connect Charter bus is better than the national services because their professional sales staff is ready to do all the leg work. They know the market and will provide a person with free quotes to fit his budget. Why waste time shopping their service, it is free and they directly connect with locally owned bus companies so the person knows exactly what he is getting. Take the fuss out of booking a bus call Direct Connect the bus a person can trust for free quotes. Direct Connect Charter's guarantee is to beat and or match any price in the market for comparable CHARTER BUS, SHUTTLE BUS OR MINI BUS SERVICE with the best equipment and excellent customer service.



Direct Connect Charter Bus Services is on-call 24 hours, NATIONWIDE. Need a bus? Leave the competitive shopping to them, Direct Connect is the bus service one can can trust.