Direct Contact Number, Creating Headlines with Its Exciting Services in UK

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Finding or locating customer service numbers to some of the biggest UK- based companies and financial institutions can be a pain for many. Direct Contact Number aspires in taking out the hassle in finding these numbers with the help of its comprehensive directory listings. The company's database is filled with all the popular numbers that one might require within UK and are assembled under specific categories. The team will help the callers in getting connected to the most suitable customer services section within the company one is searching for.



The site facilitates numerous services for the customers which include instant connection to the exact departments, cheaper as well as efficient directory enquiries, direct access to hidden numbers, and lastly a source which get updated on a regular basis. To make things convenient, telephone numbers get listed on this site only after undergoing thorough research and verification process. Besides the normal landlines, local phone numbers, they also provide the direct Sky Phone Number of the respective companies. The company aims in connecting the callers to the exact division they are looking for, every single time. The company also likes to mention that it is not affiliated or connected with any of the corporate houses or companies listed on the site.



Direct Contact Number has spent quite some time now in delivering quality services to customers. It has specialised in providing "Hard- To- Get" customer service and contact numbers to the callers that are often not advertised or kept hidden by the topmost companies in UK. The company has invested both time and resources in getting hold of these numbers so as to make sure that callers don't waste their time and money doing the same thing. Each and every call dialled from this site gets connected instantly to the department as advertised in the site's listing. This makes the job easy as the callers are not required to write the numbers down.



One of the most popular and effective services is of the O2 Customer services. Like, we know that O2 offers its services to both individuals and business houses in UK; porting Authorisation Code (PAC) is required by an individual who is planning to shift to O2 without changing his/ her number. O2 offers an exclusive service to its customers called O2 Priority Moments, with which one can get massive discounts at restaurants. O2 customers are offered cinema tickets at 50% discount as well. Customers can find details about all these offers by simply popping into any of the stores or by visiting the company's official website. All these services could be availed directly from direct contact number which certainly makes the task of the users much easier.



About Direct Contact Number

Direct contact number specialises in providing telephone directory services to the citizens in UK. The basic aim of the website is to act as a directory and offer all important numbers as well as direct access to customer care division of various popular companies across UK.



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