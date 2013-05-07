Direct Deposit Made Easy; New EzACH Software Minimizes Learning Curve for the First Time Users

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- ACH direct deposit should not be headache. The new and improved EzACH, the ACH direct deposit file generator from halfpricesoft.com, was created specifically for small businesses with simplicity in mind. The new edition was updated by popular demand requests from customers.



ezAch has stepped up to the challenge of new technology by creating the new ACH (automated clearing house) software to send an employee’s paycheck electronically to the bank and authorize funds to be electronically transferred to the employee’s bank account. ezACH deposit software's interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that the extended learning curve typically associated with financial software has been virtually eliminated.



Newest features inside the latest version include:



- Graphic user-friendly wizard - It guides users step by step from setting up account, adding client, adding transactions, generating ACH file to uploading file to bank.

- New form level help buttons – First time users can click these buttons to get more information and instruction on a field or function.



“We re-designed ezACH interface in response to customers’ suggestions. We already believe our customers are the best designer in our team,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We are confident that ezACH deposit software will help businesses pay employees easier and collect money faster.”



In addition to depositing paychecks, ezAch Deposit Software can also transfer funds electronically to pay vendors, collect from customers and pay taxes. ezAch Deposit Software is compatible with all Windows 32-bit and 64-bit systems running Windows 98 or later versions. EzAch can also be run on Mac computers with Virtual Machine or Parallels installed.



Affordable and flexible, ezAch can be downloaded for a free 14-day trial.



Customers are encouraged to download ezAch Deposit Software without cost or obligation and test drive the software for 14 days. This enables customer to examine all its features and ensure it meets the needs of their business before purchasing. To unlock ezAch for unlimited use, users simply return to the Halfpricesoft.com web site to purchase a license key for just $199 per installation. Both the software download and license key are available online at http://halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



EzAch is priced so any size business can take advantage of its many time- and money-saving features. No more lost payments or uncashed checks. EzAch users can have confidence that payroll and vendor checks reach the recipients’ bank accounts and each payment is accounted for instantly.



EzAch joins the Halfpricesoft.com team as with other software in its ease of use. The software’s graphical interface is flexible and easy to navigate, even for novice users with little computer experience or accounting background. Instructions guide users step-by-step through the process of importing payment and bank data from either ezPaycheck, ezCheckPrinting or a .csv file exported from other software to create the ACH files and send them electronically to the company’s bank. EzAch Deposit Software supports multiple bank origination accounts and multiple payment formats, including ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, REL, and WEB SEC.



To learn more about ezACH, visit http://halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.