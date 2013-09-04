EzACH Direct Deposit Software Allows Customers to Split Employee Pay Between Accounts

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- "Businesses that want to save money and time by processing direct deposit in house can now process payments for more than one account for employees.” Says developer, Dr. Ge



EzACH direct deposit software accommodates business owners that need to separate employee paychecks between accounts. Updates to this do it yourself software from Halfpricesoft.com also allows customers to also access the new user friendly guide that will assist in quick and painless direct deposit processing.



ezACH deposit software has increased peace of mind for customers in the form level help buttons for those customers that have never processed direct deposits. New and current customers simply click the question mark next to any field or option they have a question about. A pop-up window displays an explanation about what information to enter or how an option will affect the ACH file that is output.



With the new 14-day trial version, customers can be assured of its ease of use without cost or obligation before purchase. This eliminates the worry of purchasing a product that would not be a great fit.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezAch software can create an ACH (automated clearing house) file for employees’ paychecks that can be sent electronically to the bank and authorize funds to be electronically transferred to the employee’s bank account. All ACH files generated by ezAch comply with standards of the National Automated Clearing House Association and are compatible with all banks conforming NACHA standards for electronic fund transfers.



ezACH software developer also launched a new version recently to support multiple accounts feature and quickly data import feature to make ACH direct deposit even easier and faster.



Customers can download ezAch Deposit Software without cost or obligation and test drive the software for 14 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-download.asp. This enables customer to examine all its features and ensure it meets the needs of their business before purchasing. To unlock ezAch for unlimited use, users simply return to the Halfpricesoft.com web site to purchase a license key for just $199 per installation. Both the software download and license key are available online at halfpricesoft.com.



Unique EzACH features:



- Free updates

- No Subscription, renewal or update fees

- ezACH deposit can generate NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers

- ezAch Deposit supports multiple bank origination account

- It supports ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, TEL, WEB SEC type. Easily update ABA Bank routing number database

- EzACH can save customers’ time by importing vendors and transactions from files, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software and other sources

- EzACH deposit can support multiple accounts at no extra charge

- Quick data import feature

- Form level help buttons have been added to make the software even easier to use



No more hassle dealing with the banks. To start this test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.