Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers Announces Granite Countertop Installation Services

Little Falls, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- As one of the most used rooms in an individual’s home, a kitchen sees a lot of action. Whether someone is preparing dinner, or washing the dishes, countertops seem to be in the middle of all the action. They are used as common work stations and are subject to damage over the years. This is why it is important to have a strong, durable material that can keep the countertop functional for many years. Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers, a kitchen renovation and remodeling company of New Jersey, is pleased to announce granite countertop installation services. Customers who wish to purchase granite from Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers must purchase cabinetry. The company offers granite that is priced from $39.99/SF. Pricing includes templates and installation of granite.



As one of the leading materials used for countertops, granite offers many benefits for people who want to add a sense of beauty to their kitchen. Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers offers a wide range of colors, ranging from light to dark. Each slab is unique as they vary between shape and pattern. One of the benefits of granite is that it is heat-resistant, which means it cannot burn or is resilient to heat damage. Along with being resistant to heat, granite also resists damage caused by various chemicals and acids that are used for cleaning and washing.



Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers employs a team of hard-working professionals who understand how to install granite countertops the right way. Customers who need assistance deciding if installing brand new granite countertops is the right decisions can also speak with the company’s professional kitchen design consultants. Along with countertop ideas, the consultants will also offer advice on overall kitchen concepts to consider. By working with the professional designers and installers on Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers, customers will have the kitchen of their dreams.



About Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers

Located in Little Falls, New Jersey, Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers supplies their customers with premium kitchen cabinetry and bathroom vanities at fair and unmatched prices. In addition to their cabinet installations, the team at Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers will renovate customers’ countertops and tile floors. Offering some of the finest wood, glazes, and kitchen appliances in the Garden State, they feature a premier showroom with some of the top brands in the industry to further satisfy their customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.kitchensandbaths.com/.