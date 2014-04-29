Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers Now Offering Discounts on Starmark Cabinetry

Little Falls, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers is now offering three money saving specials on StarMark Cabinetry. Now through September 21st, get 15% off Lyptus Cabinetry, 33% off Bundled Vanities, and 20% off 8 New Doors. Homeowners can schedule a design appointment today to receive expert advice regarding the most cost effective and attractive items for their kitchens and bathrooms. This moderately priced brand offers semi-custom to full-custom options, a lifetime warranty, and can be compared to high end brands such as Fieldstone, Omega Dynasty, Thomasville, Decora, and Brookhaven.



StarMark offers cabinets made from Lyptus, a sustainably produced wood product that closely resembles mahogany. A hybrid of the eucalyptus plant, Lyptus trees are grown in South America and certified under Brazil’s strict sustainable forestry standards. The tree achieves its unique sustainability by growing to full maturity in 15 years as opposed to the 50 years it takes most domestic hardwoods. Colors range from light to dark brown with deep red accents. For the next four months get cabinets made from this soft, beautiful Brazilian wood for 15% off.



Spruce up the bathroom this year with 33% off Bundled Vanities. Install multi-functional bathroom vanities in Bergen County complete with sink, inset cabinetry, and shelving, all at low prices and made from the finest materials. Choose from various styles including Spa, Tailored, Tailored Linen Closets, and Tailored Mirrors. Kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in Staten Island look great with new doors from Barrington, Bell Gardens, Ellington, Evansville, Parkville, Peabody, Redcliff, and Robinsville, all 20% off until September.



Prospective customers may engage in a consultation with no cost and no obligation to determine what is right for their home. To learn more visit Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers online or call 800-4-CABINETS.



About Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers

Located in Little Falls, New Jersey, Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers supplies their customers with premium kitchen cabinetry and bathroom vanities at fair and unmatched prices. In addition to their cabinet installations, the team at Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers will renovate customers’ countertops and tile floors. Offering some of the finest wood, glazes, and kitchen appliances in the Garden State, they feature a premier showroom with some of the top brands in the industry to further satisfy their customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.kitchensandbaths.com/.