Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers Now Offering Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling for Summer 2014

Little Falls, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers is now offering kitchen and bathroom remodeling for summer 2014. They provide discount kitchen cabinets in NJ from the most respected brands in the industry including Starmark, Ultracraft, Classico, Fabuwood, and JSI Cabinetry. Homeowners can choose from various shades and glazes to make their kitchen stand out to everyone who enters their house. Some recent Starmark installations shared on the company’s Facebook page include Cherry colored Accord Door Style with Chestnut finish and Ebony glaze, Maple colored Corona Door Style with Caramel finish and Chocolate glaze. Customers can visit the Facebook page or go to Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers’ state of the art showroom to see all the possibilities.



The company’s wholesale prices on discount kitchen cabinets in NJ have livened up the bathrooms of many residents. Clients can consult with design experts who will help them create a unique update to their old bathroom. The Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers showroom in Passaic County, NJ features all the stylish options homeowners have to choose from.



On Google+ prospective customers can find positive reviews from past customers:



“We purchased our Starmark cabinets around 6 months ago. We are very happy we found Direct Depot. Alan Reichenthal was our consultant and did a great job designing our kitchen. We shopped around and they were cheaper than the big box stores for much better cabinets.”



“My experience with Direct Depot Kitchens was a wonderful one. I would recommend Direct Depot Kitchens to anyone who wants a kitchen backed by competent staff to give the customer a beautiful, functional and just great kitchen without any stress.”



For more information visit Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers online or call 800-4-CABINETS.



About Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers

Located in Little Falls, New Jersey, Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers supplies their customers with premium kitchen cabinetry and bathroom vanities at fair and unmatched prices. In addition to their cabinet installations, the team at Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers will renovate customers’ countertops and tile floors. Offering some of the finest wood, glazes, and kitchen appliances in the Garden State, they feature a premier showroom with some of the top brands in the industry to further satisfy their customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.kitchensandbaths.com/.